TransDigm (TDG) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TransDigm Group (TDG). Shares have lost about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TransDigm due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

TransDigm's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y



TransDigm Group Incorporated reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.85 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 by 5.7%. The bottom line also improved 8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.11.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $9.20 per share compared with $8.24 in the year-ago quarter.

TransDigm’s Q2 Sales Discussion

Sales amounted to $2.54 billion, up 18% from $2.15 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 4.9%.



Organic sales, as a percentage of net sales, grew 11%.

TDG’s Operating Results

The gross profit was $1.51 billion, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.27 billion.



TDG’s interest expenses increased 28% year over year to $484 million.



Net income increased 11.9% year over year to $536 million.



During the fiscal second quarter of 2026, TDG repurchased 602,070 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $1,201 for a total amount of $723 million. For the 26 week period ended March 28, 2026, the company repurchased 687,282 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $1,207 for a total amount of $829 million.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 28, 2026, amounted to $3.89 billion, up from $2.81 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Long-term debt as of March 28, 2026, totaled $31.15 billion, up from $29.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Cash from operating activities amounted to $967 million compared with $900 million in the year-ago period.

TDG’s 2026 Guidance

The company now expects its net sales to be in the range of $10.300-$10.420 billion compared with the previous guidance of $9.845-$10.035 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.04 billion, which is lower than the company’s newly guided range.



TDG expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $38.83-$40.21 per share compared with its previous guidance of $37.42-$39.34 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $39.15 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s revised guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, TransDigm has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, TransDigm has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.