TransDigm (TDG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups '24 Sales View

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $9 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.45 by 6.5%. The bottom line also improved 24.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $7.25.

Barring one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of $7.96 per share compared with $6.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in bottom line can be attributed to improved sales, gross profit and operating income compared with the year-ago quarter’s level.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Sales

Net sales amounted to $2.05 billion, up 17.3% from $1.74 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion by 2.6%.

Organic sales as a percentage of net sales grew 14.6%.

Operating Results

The gross profit for the quarter came in at $1.22 billion, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.03 billion.

Net income increased 31.3% year over year to $461 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in net sales and the application of the company’s value-driven operating strategy.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 29, 2024, amounted to $3.36 billion, down from $3.47 billion recorded as of Sep 30, 2023.

Long-term debt totaled $21.36 billion compared with $19.33 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $1.47 billion compared with $0.91 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Guidance

TransDigm raised its guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now expects sales to be in the range of $7.87-$7.93 billion, up from the earlier guidance of $7.68-$7.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.83 billion, lower than the company’s revised guided range.

TDG currently expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $32.62-$33.42 per share, up from the prior guidance of $31.75-$33.09. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $33.04 per share, higher than the mid-point of the company’s revised guided range.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 by 2%. However, the bottom line declined 1.9% from $4.67 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales were $1.37 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion by 0.2%. The top line also dropped 3.6% from $1.42 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 by 10.2%. The bottom line also improved 5.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.73.

Net sales were $18.12 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.10 billion by 6%. The top line also increased 8.6% from $16.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 3.4%. The bottom line also improved 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46.

TXT reported total revenues of $3.53 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion by 0.6%. However, the reported figure increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.42 billion.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.