TransDigm (TDG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups '23 EPS View

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 by 9.5%. The bottom line also improved a solid 54.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $3.86.

Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $5.32 per share compared with $3.38 in the year-ago period.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,592 million, up 20% from $1,327 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,498 million by 6.3%.

Operating Results

Gross profit for the quarter was $929 million, up 26.2% from the year-ago period’s $736 million.

Income from continuing operations increased 42.7% year over year to $533 million. This improvement was primarily due to a rise in net sales and a favorable sales mix.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of Apr 1, 2023 were $3,418 million compared with $3,001 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

At the end of the fiscal second quarter, TDG’s long-term debt was $19.35 billion compared with $19.37 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Cash from operating activities increased to $507 million from $366 million at the end of fiscal second-quarter 2022.

2023 Guidance

TransDigm raised its guidance for fiscal 2023. The company now expects sales in the range of $6,410-$6,500 million compared with the prior projection of $6,070-$6,240 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year sales is pegged at $6.18 billion, lower than the company’s guided range.

TDG also currently expects adjusted earnings of $23.31-$24.19 per share for fiscal 2023, compared with the prior guidance of $21.47-$22.87 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings is pegged at $22.36 per share, lower than the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

