TransDigm (TDG) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups '24 Sales View

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $7.16 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.37 by 12.4%. The bottom line also improved 56% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $4.58.

Barring one-time items, the company recorded GAAP earnings of $4.87 per share compared with $3.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Sales

Net sales amounted to $1,789 million, up 28% from $1,397 million registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,670.9 million by 7.1%.

Operating Results

The gross profit for the quarter came in at $1,042 million, up 31.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $793 million.

Income from continuing operations increased 67% year over year to $382 million. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in net sales and the application of its value-driven operating strategy.

Financial Position

TransDigm’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 30, 2023, amounted to $4,135 million, up from $3,472 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, TDG’s long-term debt totaled $21.35 billion compared with $19.33 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $636 million compared with $377 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Guidance

TransDigm updated its guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now expects sales in the range of $7.58-$7.76 million, higher than the earlier projection of $7.48-$7.68 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.61 billion, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

TDG currently expects adjusted earnings in the band of $29.97-$31.73 per share compared with the prior projection of $31.00-$32.94 for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $32.48 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

