TransDigm to Report Q2 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.62% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect TDG’s Q2 Results

During the fiscal first quarter of 2026, TransDigm acquired Simmonds Precision Products, Inc., a business of Goodrich Corp., for about $765 million. This acquisition strengthened TransDigm’s portfolio of specialized aerospace components, especially those with strong aftermarket demand. It also expanded the company’s presence across commercial and defense platforms and added a stable stream of recurring revenues, which is expected to have supported second-quarter sales.



Strong performance in the commercial aftermarket, driven by improving air travel, higher flight activity and increased aircraft usage, is likely to have supported revenue growth in the quarter. At the same time, higher U.S. defense spending is expected to have contributed positively to sales.



Overall, higher revenues are likely to have supported margin improvement. Continued focus on cost control and operational efficiency is also expected to have strengthened profitability, supporting the company’s quarterly earnings.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Estimates for TDG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.32 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 11.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TDG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



TDG’s Earnings ESP: TDG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TDG’s Zacks Rank: TDG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $867.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%.



Redwire Corporation RDW is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s loss is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $103.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 68.5%.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.70 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $3.02 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.