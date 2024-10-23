TransDigm price target raised to $1,500 from $1,440 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on TransDigm (TDG) to $1,500 from $1,440 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on the Aerospace sector. The firm notes slowing order rates and the onset of inventory accumulation following “nearly unabated” positive momentum over the last three years. Keybanc adds however that it is “confident” on the prolonged tightness within the Aerospace and Defense aftermarket and strength in Space & Defense sector.

