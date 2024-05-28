News & Insights

TransDigm Group To Acquire Raptor Labs Holdco In About $655 Mln All-cash Deal

May 28, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Raptor Labs Holdco, LLC, a portfolio company of L Squared Capital Partners, for approximately $655 million in cash, including certain tax benefits.

Raptor is a leading global manufacturer of complex test and measurement solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense end markets

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States and customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be financed through existing cash on hand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
RTTNews
