Markets
TDG

TransDigm Group To Acquire DART Aerospace For About $360 Mln In Cash

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aerospace components maker, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy DART Aerospace, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. and First Aviation Services Inc., for approximately $360 million in cash.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter of the current calendar year, will be financed through cash in hand.

Kevin Stein, TransDigm's CEO said: "…DART's unique helicopter solutions fit well with our proprietary and aftermarket-focused value generation strategy. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the DART acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."

DART is projected to register around $100 million in pro forma revenues for the calendar year 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular