TransDigm Group To Acquire DART Aerospace For About $360 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Aerospace components maker, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy DART Aerospace, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. and First Aviation Services Inc., for approximately $360 million in cash.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter of the current calendar year, will be financed through cash in hand.

Kevin Stein, TransDigm's CEO said: "…DART's unique helicopter solutions fit well with our proprietary and aftermarket-focused value generation strategy. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the DART acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."

DART is projected to register around $100 million in pro forma revenues for the calendar year 2022.

