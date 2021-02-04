TransDigm Group (TDG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Transdigm Group Incorporated TDG is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 9, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 52.11%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 37.24%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

TransDigm Group’s commercial aftermarket revenues have been witnessing sharp declines over the past couple of quarters, owing to COVID-19 induced dismal air traffic. Although from the beginning of the fiscal fourth quarter, some uptick was observed in the commercial aerospace, those were not enough to boost the company’s revenues. A similar trend is expected to have impacted the company’s fiscal first quarter revenues as well, with the pandemic still persisting.

Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote

Its commercial Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) sales have also been suffering in the recent times, courtesy of the pandemic impacts. To this end, during the fiscal fourth quarter conference call, TransDigm’s management revealed that demand for its commercial OEM products will continue to be significantly reduced during fiscal 2021 due to reductions in OEM production rates and airlines deferring or canceling new aircraft orders. Such trend must have had an adverse impact on the company’s overall revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating a deterioration of 23.7% from first-quarter fiscal 2020.

Such dismal sales projections make us skeptical about the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings. Moreover, the impact of low commercial aftermarket revenues has been hurting operating margin, which might have been the case in the fiscal first quarter as well, thereby pulling down its bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.09 per share, implying a plunge of 57.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -10.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: TransDigm Group carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 4.2%.

Lockheed Martin LMT reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $6.38 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Textron Inc. TXT reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 16.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Textron Inc. (TXT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.