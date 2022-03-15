TransDigm Group (TDG) Ready to Buy DART Aerospace for $360M

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG has signed an agreement to buy DART Aerospace, a provider of highly engineered, unique helicopter mission equipment solutions. Valued at $360 million, this acquisition deal is expected to bolster TransDigm’s position in the global helicopter market.

The buyout is projected to get completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Lately, it has been observed that defense majors are frequently engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand and diversify their product portfolios. Such transactions have been increasingly gaining importance as these enable companies to achieve desired growth by expanding operations, and provide access to new capabilities and emerging technologies. This, in turn, leads to enhanced quality of products and services.

Such consolidations have not only been helping defense primes capture increased share in the growing defense space but also achieve improved scales of economies. We believe the said factors played a crucial role in TransDigm’s latest acquisition agreement.

Acquisition Prospects

Increased demand for combat helicopters amid widespread global geopolitical instability along with rising demand for utility helicopters, particularly for lightweight and emergency medical services, have been boosting the prospect of the global helicopter market.

Markets and Markets research firm projects the global helicopter market size to grow from $21.3 billion in 2020 to $36.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Considering such solid growth prospects of the global helicopter market along with the fact that DART Aerospace is an industry leader in helicopter mission equipment and its unique helicopter solutions fit well with TDG’s proprietary and aftermarket-focused value generation strategy, the latest buyout decision is expected to bolster TransDigm’s future revenues.

Acquisitions by Peers

Of late, we have witnessed quite a few major mergers and acquisitions within the U.S. defense space despite the global volatile market conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

