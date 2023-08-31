Transdigm Group (TDG) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 1,011.95

The average one-year price target for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has been revised to 1,011.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 954.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 858.50 to a high of 1,169.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from the latest reported closing price of 902.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transdigm Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDG is 0.72%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 65,462K shares. The put/call ratio of TDG is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,580K shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 14.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,703K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,600K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 3.33% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,265K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,207K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 33.12% over the last quarter.

Transdigm Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

