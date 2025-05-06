TransDigm Group Reaffirms FY25 Outlook; President And CEO Kevin Stein To Retire - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $32.27 to $34.19 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $35.51 to $37.43 per share on net sales between $8.75 billion and $8.95 billion.

On average, 22 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $37.37 per share on revenues of $8.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the company announced that Kevin Stein will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of TransDigm, following his more than ten years of service in senior leadership positions at the Company, effective as of September 30, 2025.

Mike Lisman, the current Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm, will succeed Stein as President and CEO. Stein will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company through March 31, 2026 to help facilitate the leadership transition. Additionally, he will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

