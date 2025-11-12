TransDigm Group Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $10.82 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.25 by 5.6%. The bottom line also improved 10.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.83.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $7.75 per share compared with $5.80 in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year growth in the bottom line can be attributed to the increase in net sales and the application of TDG’s value-driven operating strategy and lower non-cash stock and deferred compensation expenses.



For fiscal 2025, the company reported adjusted earnings of $37.33 per share, which came in higher than the year-ago figure of $33.99.

TransDigm’s Q4 Sales Discussion

Sales amounted to $2.44 billion, up 11.5% from $2.19 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion by 1.3%.



Organic sales, as a percentage of net sales, grew 10.8%.



For fiscal 2025, the company reported net sales of $8.83 billion, which came in higher than the year-ago figure of $7.94 billion.

TDG’s Operating Results

The gross profit was $1.47 billion, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.26 billion.



TDG’s interest expenses increased 22.4% year over year to $420 million.



Net income rose 30.1% year over year to $609 million.

TransDigm’s Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025 amounted to $2.81 billion, down from $6.26 billion recorded as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2025 totaled $29.17 billion, up from $24.30 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash from operating activities amounted to $2.04 billion compared with $2.05 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

TDG’s 2026 Guidance

TransDigm issued its guidance for fiscal 2026. The company expects sales in the range of $9.75-$9.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.75 billion, which is at the lower end of the company’s guided range.



TDG expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings in the band of $36.49-$38.53 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $40.20, higher than the company’s guided range.

TDG’s Zacks Rank

TransDigm currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



