TransDigm Group Q2 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 11, 2021, to discuss Q2 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.transdigm.com

To listen to the call, dial (833) 397-0943 (US) or (720) 405-3217 (International) with passcode 5094886.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with pass code 5094886.

