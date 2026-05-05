TransDigm Group Lifts Annual Outlook On Strong Q2 Results, Acquisitions; Stock Up 7% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), a maker of engineered aircraft components, on Tuesday revised up its annual outlook to reflect its strong second quarter performance and to incorporate the recently closed acquisition of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra.

For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects net income of $2.026 billion to $2.106 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of $1.952 billion to $2.064 billion.

Net earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $33.91 to $35.29, against the prior outlook of $32.47 to $34.39 per share.

Excluding items, profit is now expected to be in the range of $38.83 to $40.21 per share, higher than the earlier expectation of $37.42 to $39.34 per share.

The Group now projects sales of $10.300 billion to $10.420 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $9.845 billion to $10.035 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded a net income of $2.074 billion, or $32.08 per share, with adjusted income of $37.33 per share, on sales of $8.831 billion.

TDG was up by 7.32% at $1234 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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