TransDigm Group Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $414 million, or $7.23 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $3.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $460 million or $8.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $1.85 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $414 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.23 vs. $3.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.