TransDigm Group Incorporated Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $336 million, or $5.80 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $7.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $570 million or $9.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $2.185 billion from $1.852 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $336 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.80 vs. $7.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.185 Bln vs. $1.852 Bln last year.

