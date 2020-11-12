Markets
TDG

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $82 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $260 million, or $4.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $166 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.0% to $1.17 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $166 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $5.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

