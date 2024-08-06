News & Insights

Markets
TDG

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 06, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $461 million, or $7.96 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $6.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $9.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.046 billion from $1.744 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $461 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.96 vs. $6.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.046 Bln vs. $1.744 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $32.62 - $33.42 Full year revenue guidance: $7870 - $7930 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.