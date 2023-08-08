TransDigm Group Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $351 million, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $414 million or $7.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $1.74 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $351 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.14 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.94 - $25.36 Full year revenue guidance: $6,525 - $6,585 Mln

