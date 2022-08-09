TransDigm Group Incorporated Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $238 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $5.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $238 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.10 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

