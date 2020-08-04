TransDigm Group Incorporated Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG):

-Earnings: -$6 million in Q3 vs. $145 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. $2.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $88 million or $1.54 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q3 vs. $1.52 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.