TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $199 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $3.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $199 Mln. vs. $104 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.38 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.69 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

