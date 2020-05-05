Markets
TDG

TransDigm Group Incorporated Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.10 per share

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $319 million, or $5.56 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $3.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $292 million or $5.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $1.44 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $292 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.10 vs. $4.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

TDG

