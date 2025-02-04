TransDigm Group Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $444 million, or $7.62 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $4.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $456 million or $7.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $2.006 billion from $1.789 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $444 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.62 vs. $4.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.006 Bln vs. $1.789 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $35.51 - $37.43 Full year revenue guidance: $8,750 - $8,950 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.