TransDigm Group Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $281 million, or $4.87 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $7.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $1.789 billion from $1.397 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $281 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.87 vs. $3.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.789 Bln vs. $1.397 Bln last year.

