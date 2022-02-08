TransDigm Group Incorporated Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG):

Earnings: $117 million in Q1 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.98 in Q1 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.14 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q1 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.

