TransDigm Group Incorporated Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $119 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $3.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $4.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.5% to $1.47 billion from $0.99 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $283 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.93 vs. $3.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.80 - $21.20 Full year revenue guidance: $6,175 - $6,325 Mln

