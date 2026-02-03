Markets
TransDigm Group Incorporated Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

February 03, 2026 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $386 million, or $6.62 per share. This compares with $444 billion, or $7.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $8.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $2.285 billion from $2.006 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $386 Mln. vs. $444 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.62 vs. $7.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.285 Bln vs. $2.006 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 37.42 To $ 39.34 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.845 B To $ 10.035 B

