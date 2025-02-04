TRANSDIGM GROUP Earnings Results: $TDG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRANSDIGM GROUP ($TDG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $7.83 per share, beating estimates of $7.73 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $2,006,000,000, missing estimates of $2,050,808,928 by $-44,808,928.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TDG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRANSDIGM GROUP Insider Trading Activity

TRANSDIGM GROUP insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 189 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 189 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $62,587,911 .

. ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,053 shares for an estimated $47,519,854 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,124,703 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $23,734,655.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRANSDIGM GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of TRANSDIGM GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRANSDIGM GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $4,108,220 of award payments to $TDG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

TRANSDIGM GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.