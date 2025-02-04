TRANSDIGM GROUP Earnings Results: $TDG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRANSDIGM GROUP ($TDG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $7.83 per share, beating estimates of $7.73 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $2,006,000,000, missing estimates of $2,050,808,928 by $-44,808,928.
TRANSDIGM GROUP Insider Trading Activity
TRANSDIGM GROUP insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 189 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 189 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $62,587,911.
- ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,053 shares for an estimated $47,519,854.
- W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,124,703.
- JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $23,734,655.
TRANSDIGM GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of TRANSDIGM GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 1,094,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,562,564,637
- WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC added 217,700 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $310,686,201
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 195,995 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $279,710,344
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 185,422 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,981,592
- MORGAN STANLEY added 179,340 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $255,941,494
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 175,561 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,548,369
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 132,607 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,247,427
TRANSDIGM GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $4,108,220 of award payments to $TDG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510407868!SAFETY DEVICE,PERSO: $747,414
- DC-7 PARACHUTE CANOPY, MT1S RESERVE PARACHUTE: $488,780
- 8510519971!CABLE ASSEMBLY,SPECIAL PURPOS: $315,833
- 8510459217!CABLE ASSEMBLY,POWE: $281,308
- 8510830218!CLOCK,AIRCRAFT,MATE: $259,713
TRANSDIGM GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.
