TransDigm Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 24, 2025 — 05:55 am EDT

Valued at $73.4 billion by market cap, Cleveland, Ohio-based TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) operates as a leading designer, producer, and supplier of aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The aerospace and defense giant is expected to reveal its second-quarter results on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TDG to report a non-GAAP profit of $8.24 per share, marking an 11.1% increase from $7.42 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters by a notable margin.

For the full fiscal 2025, TDG is expected to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $34.90, up nearly 10% from $31.74 reported in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further surge 16.6% year-over-year to $40.69 per share.

TDG stock prices have surged 8.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI2.5% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6% returns during the same time frame.

Despite delivering better-than-expected earnings and revenues, TDG stock prices fell 3.3% after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 4. Driven by strong commercial aftermarket and defense market, the company’s revenues for the quarter increased 12% year-over-year to more than $2 billion. Meanwhile, the company continued to deliver strong margins, with its adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 190 bps compared to the year-ago quarter and coming in at an impressive 52.9%. Moreover, TDG’s adjusted net income increased 10.4% year-over-year to $456 million, exceeding the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

The consensus view on TDG stock is extremely optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” Its mean price target of $1,504.10 suggests an 11.3% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

