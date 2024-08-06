TransDigm Group Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024, to reflect strong third quarter results and current expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year, as well as to include the recent acquisitions of SEI Industries, the CPI Electron Device Business and Raptor Scientific.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $26.47 to $27.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $32.62 to $33.42 per share on net sales between $7.87 billion and $7.93 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $26.06 to $27.40 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $31.75 to $33.09 per share on net sales between $7.68 billion and $7.80 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $33.19 per share on revenues of $7.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

