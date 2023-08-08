TransDigm Group Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2023, based on continued strong performance of the company.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $20.78 to $21.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $24.94 to $25.36 per share on net sales between $6.525 billion and $6.585 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $23.31 to $24.19 per share on net sales between $6.41 billion and $6.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $23.98 per share on revenues of $6.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.