TransDigm Group Affirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) maintained its forecast for fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings in a range of $19.80 to $21.20 per share, compared with $18.27 per share in fiscal 2019.

The company also affirmed its outlook for full-year sales in a range of $6.175 billion to $6.325 billion, compared with $5.223 billion in fiscal 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.16 per share for the year on revenues of $6.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

