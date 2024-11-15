TransDigm Gr Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for TransDigm Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,689,007, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $122,970.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $765.0 and $1325.0 for TransDigm Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TransDigm Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TransDigm Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $765.0 to $1325.0 in the last 30 days.

TransDigm Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $31.3 $30.6 $31.3 $1305.00 $356.8K 121 114 TDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $54.2 $52.0 $53.5 $1250.00 $292.5K 0 83 TDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.7 $29.0 $29.0 $1200.00 $287.1K 4 205 TDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $26.8 $22.4 $26.0 $1200.00 $252.2K 4 103 TDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.0 $11.2 $17.0 $1265.00 $170.0K 34 102

About TransDigm Gr

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of specialized parts for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: power and control, airframes, and a small non-aviation segment, which serves mostly off-road vehicles and mining equipment. It operates as an acquisitive holding company that focuses its portfolio on firms that make proprietary aerospace products with substantial aftermarket demand. TransDigm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify its operating results.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TransDigm Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of TransDigm Gr With a trading volume of 236,246, the price of TDG is up by 1.44%, reaching $1290.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for TransDigm Gr

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1531.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on TransDigm Gr with a target price of $1500. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TransDigm Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $1563.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest TransDigm Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

