TransDigm beefs up aerospace repair business with $1.4 bln deal

Adds details on the deal, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TransDigm Group TDG.N said on Thursday it would buy the components and subsystems business of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) for about $1.39 billion in cash to deepen its presence in a booming aircraft repair market.

Demand for parts has jumped as a shortage of aircraft forces airlines to use jets for longer, lifting demand for repairs and services. Suppliers catering to the aftermarket business usually make a bulk of their profits over the life of the part.

Ohio-based TransDigm makes mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and other parts for the aerospace market. It has been on the hunt for deals over the past few months to beef up its offerings.

CPI's electron device business, which makes electronic components and subsystems primarily for the aerospace and defense markets, had sales of $300 million in fiscal 2023, a majority of which came from aftermarket sales.

The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of TransDigm's third quarter of fiscal 2024, will be financed through existing cash on hand as well as new long-term debt, the company said.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)

((Anandita.Mehrotra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.