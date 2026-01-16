TransDigm Acquires Portfolio Companies Of Vance Street Capital For Around $2 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG), a manufacturer of engineered aircraft components, Friday announced that it has agreed to acquire portfolio companies of Vance Street Capital - Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings, for around $2.2 billion in cash.

Jet Parts Engineering is an independent designer and manufacturer of aerospace aftermarket solutions, primarily proprietary OEM-alternative parts and repairs.

Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of proprietary PMA and other aftermarket parts serving the commercial aerospace end market. It is a collection of brands including McFarlane Aviation, Tempest Aero Group, and Aviation Products Systems.

Both the companies together generated around $280 million in revenue for the calendar year ending December 31, 2025 as per TransDigm.

"The Companies' highly engineered, proprietary OEM-alternative parts and services generate nearly 100% commercial aftermarket revenue. These businesses offer a unique value proposition to their airline, business, and general aviation end user customers as an alternative to OEM parts and are each growing nicely.", commented Mike Lisman, TransDigm's Chief Executive Officer.

In pre-market activity, TDG shares were trading around $1437.36, up 0.18% on the New York Stock Exchange.

