Transcontinental (TCLAF) Price Target Increased by 13.45% to 20.35

The average one-year price target for Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) has been revised to $20.35 / share. This is an increase of 13.45% from the prior estimate of $17.94 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.94 to a high of $21.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.17% from the latest reported closing price of $9.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transcontinental. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCLAF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 7,206K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,099K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 665K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 437K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQNAX - MFS Equity Income Fund A holds 369K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 107.03% over the last quarter.

