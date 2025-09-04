Transcontinental Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Transcontinental Inc. (TCL_A.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$38.7 million, or C$0.46 per share. This compares with C$43.6 million, or C$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Transcontinental Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$58.9 million or C$0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to C$684.4 million from C$700.0 million last year.

Transcontinental Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$38.7 Mln. vs. C$43.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.46 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Revenue: C$684.4 Mln vs. C$700.0 Mln last year.

