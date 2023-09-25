TransCode Therapeutics Spikes On Positive Results Of TTX-MC138 In GBM Tumors

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) shares are surging more than 163 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced positive results with its TTX-MC138, in murine models bearing human glioblastoma multiforme or GBM tumors. In this study, the therapeutic candidate was delivered to GBM brain tumors, the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer, and effectively engaged its target.

Further, TransCode noted that the administration of TTX-MC138 has resulted in complete regression of metastatic disease in numerous mouse models of pancreatic and breast cancer.

Currently, shares are at $1.76, up 165.06 percent from the previous close of $0.66 on a volume of 35,221,361.

