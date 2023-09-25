News & Insights

Markets
RNAZ

TransCode Therapeutics Spikes On Positive Results Of TTX-MC138 In GBM Tumors

September 25, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) shares are surging more than 163 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced positive results with its TTX-MC138, in murine models bearing human glioblastoma multiforme or GBM tumors. In this study, the therapeutic candidate was delivered to GBM brain tumors, the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer, and effectively engaged its target.

Further, TransCode noted that the administration of TTX-MC138 has resulted in complete regression of metastatic disease in numerous mouse models of pancreatic and breast cancer.

Currently, shares are at $1.76, up 165.06 percent from the previous close of $0.66 on a volume of 35,221,361.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.