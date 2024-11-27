TransCode Therapeutics Raises $8 Mln In Private Placement To Advance RNA Oncology Platform

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on RNA therapeutics, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise approximately $8 million in gross proceeds. The private placement involves the issuance of 21,220,160 shares of common stock, alongside Series C and Series D warrants to purchase the same number of shares.

The offering is priced at $0.377 per share under Nasdaq's at-the-market rules.

The proceeds will primarily support general corporate purposes and working capital. The deal is expected to close on or about November 29, 2024. Benchmark Company is serving as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is designed to target metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a biomarker associated with metastasis. This compound is under phase I development.

RNAZ closed Tuesday's trading at $0.37, down 9.59 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 3.45 % at $0.39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.