(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ), a company focused on treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Daniel Vlock as chief medical officer.

Vlock is a medical oncologist with over 25 years of industry experience and 15 years in academia.

