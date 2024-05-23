Transcenta Reveals Hopeful Cancer Drug Trial Results

Transcenta Holding Limited (HK:6628) has released an update.

Transcenta Holding Limited has reported promising Phase II results for Osemitamab (TST001) in combination with Nivolumab and CAPOX as a first-line treatment for advanced gastric or gastroesophageal cancer, showing a median progression-free survival of 12.6 months in patients with certain biomarkers. These findings, which will be presented at ASCO 2024, could potentially improve the standard of care for HER2-negative metastatic gastric cancer patients, particularly those with lower PD-L1 expression.

