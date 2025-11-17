Transcend Information (TWSE:2451) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for Transcend Information (TWSE:2451) has been revised to NT$204.00 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of NT$127.50 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$202.00 to a high of NT$210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from the latest reported closing price of NT$196.00 / share.

Transcend Information Maintains 2.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.55%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transcend Information. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2451 is 0.07%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.77% to 16,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,125K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2451 by 10.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,771K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing a decrease of 42.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2451 by 34.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares , representing a decrease of 36.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2451 by 35.02% over the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 1,500K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2451 by 16.69% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,259K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

