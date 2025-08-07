Transcat (TRNS) Q1 Revenue Rises 15%

Key Points Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59 in Q1 FY2026 exceeded analyst estimates by 10.3%, despite falling from the prior year.

GAAP revenue grew 14.6% year over year to $76.4 million in Q1 FY2026 but missed expectations by 0.4%.

Distribution segment delivered a record gross margin of 35.2% and 19% revenue growth; Service segment margin faced pressure.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), a provider of calibration services and test equipment distribution for regulated industries, released its fiscal first quarter 2026 results on August 7, 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $0.59 in Q1 FY2026, beating the analyst consensus of $0.535. Total revenue rose 14.6% from the prior year to $76.4 million in Q1 FY2026 but came in just below the expected $76.8 million mark. The company reported substantial growth in adjusted EBITDA and continued strong performance in acquisitions, despite a dip in net income and margin pressure in its service business, as service segment gross margin declined to 33.0%. The period reflected continued strategic progress, but also revealed areas to watch, particularly in service operating margins and integration costs.

Metric Q1 FY26(quarter ended June 28, 2025) Q1 FY26 Estimate Q1 FY25(quarter ended June 29, 2024) Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.59 $0.54 $0.68 (13.2%) Revenue $76.4 million $76.76 million $66.7 million 14.6% Adjusted EBITDA $11.8 million $10.2 million 15.7% Net Income $3.3 million $4.4 million (25.0%) Operating Income $5.3 million $5.1 million 3.9%

Understanding Transcat's Business and Key Success Factors

Transcat operates as a specialized service and distribution provider to highly regulated sectors such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense. It delivers calibration services, which ensure precision and compliance for measuring instruments, alongside distribution of test and measurement equipment. Its focus on serving industries subject to significant regulatory oversight provides predictable demand.

Recent years have seen Transcat prioritize growth through targeted acquisitions, platform integration, and proprietary software such as CalTrak and C3. Its main drivers of success are reputation for compliance (demonstrated by ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation), operational efficiency, and its ability to cross-sell across service and distribution. The sequencing and integration of these areas continue to shape strategic progress and margin potential.

Highlights from the Quarter: Growth and Margin Trends

The company generated a 14.6% increase in total revenue (GAAP) in Q1 FY2026 compared to the prior year, driven by double-digit gains in both its Service and Distribution segments. Service revenue made up 64.3% of total revenue, with growth fueled not only by organic expansion but also contributions from recent acquisitions. Distribution revenue expanded at a rate of 19.0%. The Distribution segment benefited from robust demand for rentals—a higher gross margin line of business than outright equipment sales—which helped lift overall segment gross margin to a record 35.2%, up 130 basis points year over year. Management noted that some of this demand may have been pulled forward as customers responded to tariff rate changes, making the spike potentially temporary.

Gross profit (GAAP) rose 14.0%, reflecting the strength in top-line growth despite a modest decline in overall gross margin (GAAP) to 33.8% from 34.0%. Distribution outperformed on both absolute and margin terms. Meanwhile, the Service segment faced meaningful pressure: gross margin (GAAP) declined 100 basis points to 33.0%, and service operating margin (GAAP) dropped from 9.3% to 5.2%. According to management, these figures reflect higher operating costs related to integration of acquired businesses and increased intangible amortization. Automation projects and ongoing operational improvements were cited as areas for future margin recapture. Distribution and service integration, including lead generation via e-commerce, remained a central theme for cross-selling and enhancing revenue synergies.

Looking at profitability, adjusted EBITDA grew 15.2% to $11.8 million. However, GAAP net income declined to $3.3 million, down 26.0% from the prior year as operating expense growth of 16.7% outpaced total revenue growth. The rise in expenses related mainly to acquisitions, increased incentive pay, and intangible asset amortization. Shares outstanding edged higher, primarily reflecting equity compensation. Net cash from operations (GAAP) fell relative to the year-ago period and the company tapped a larger credit facility, raising total debt to $34.4 million.

Transcat’s acquisition strategy continued at pace during the quarter. Its purchase of Essco Calibration, an independent calibration service provider with $22 million in annual revenue, solidified its presence in the New England market—a region dense with regulated life sciences and aerospace firms. The earlier Martin Calibration acquisition (December 2024) also contributed strong Midwest growth. Integration roadmaps remained ahead of their internal schedules, but the company did highlight the temporary drag from associated costs.

The company’s proprietary software offerings—CalTrak (for automated asset management and calibration tracking) and C3 (compliance-focused calibration record platform)—continue to be emphasized as key differentiators in serving FDA-regulated clients. Management reiterated the importance of ongoing investment in innovation and automation to enhance long-term margins during Q4 FY2025, stating automation is in “the fourth inning,” suggesting there is ample runway ahead for further productivity gains.

Outlook and What to Watch

Looking ahead, management projects continued service revenue gains in FY2026, supported by recent acquisitions and an expanding geographic footprint in the Midwest and New England. The leadership team signaled confidence in a return to high single-digit organic growth in service revenue in the second half of FY2026, provided broader economic conditions stabilize. No numerical guidance was given for the next quarter or for the full year. The new, larger credit facility—with expanded borrowing capacity—offers flexibility for further deals and organic expansion, but also brings higher leverage, with the ratio at 0.82x.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

