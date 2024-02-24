Transcat (TRNS) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 124.64

The average one-year price target for Transcat (NasdaqGM:TRNS) has been revised to 124.64 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of 110.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 120.19 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from the latest reported closing price of 107.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transcat. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNS is 0.34%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.80% to 10,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 786K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 46.63% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 763K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 704K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 701K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 10.26% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 531K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Transcat Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurementparameters addressed by Transcat'sISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry. Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers. Transcat's strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

