Transcat Prices Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has priced its underwritten public offering of 736,845 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $95.00 per share. Transcat expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $65.2 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay credit facility with Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, for working capital, and for other general corporate purposes.

Transcat expects the offering to close on or about September 25, 2023.

Transcat, Inc. is a provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System, and pipette services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.