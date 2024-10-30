News & Insights

Transcat price target lowered to $113 from $138 at Craig-Hallum

October 30, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm lowered the firm’s price target on Transcat (TRNS) to $113 from $138 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says quarterly results were disappointing, with misses across both segments. While underlying issues seem fixable, Craig-Halum’s belief is that service growth will be impacted for the next few quarters with a likely reacceleration in FY26.

