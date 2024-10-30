Transcat price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Northland

Northland analyst Ted Jackson lowered the firm’s price target on Transcat (TRNS) to $110 from $130 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Transcat reported Q2 results, missing sales and earnings expectations, which drove a “modest reduction” in the firm’s near-term financial forecast, the analyst tells investors.
