Transcat price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Northland

Northland analyst Ted Jackson lowered the firm’s price target on Transcat (TRNS) to $110 from $130 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Transcat reported Q2 results, missing sales and earnings expectations, which drove a “modest reduction” in the firm’s near-term financial forecast, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.