Transcat price target lowered to $110 from $130 at Northland

October 30, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Northland analyst Ted Jackson lowered the firm’s price target on Transcat (TRNS) to $110 from $130 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Transcat reported Q2 results, missing sales and earnings expectations, which drove a “modest reduction” in the firm’s near-term financial forecast, the analyst tells investors.

