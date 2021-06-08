Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Transcat's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Transcat had US$17.9m of debt in March 2021, down from US$30.3m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$560.0k, its net debt is less, at about US$17.3m.

How Strong Is Transcat's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:TRNS Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Transcat had liabilities of US$25.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$31.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$560.0k and US$34.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$22.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Transcat shares are worth a total of US$419.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Transcat's net debt is only 0.93 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Transcat grew its EBIT by 2.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Transcat's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Transcat generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Transcat's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Zooming out, Transcat seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Transcat is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

